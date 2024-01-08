I like and I’m crushing on Kuami Eugene – Married Afua Asantewaa publicly “disrespects” her husband

- Advertisement -

To secretly crush on another man as a married woman isn’t a problem but to publicly talk about your crush while still being married is somehow demeaning according to a section of Ghanaians who have come across this latest comments from Afua Asantewaa.



The Guinness World Records singathon attemptee has publicly disclosed that she more than likes Kuami Eugene and she’s crushing on him.

Now, when a woman has a crush on a man, it means that she has developed feelings of romantic interest and attraction towards him.



This can manifest in various ways, such as feeling excited or nervous around him, thinking about him frequently, and possibly experiencing a desire for a deeper connection or relationship.

As admitted by Afua Asantewaa without an iota of shyness, she got confused when Kuami Eugene visted her at the Akwaaba village during her singathon attempt.



According to her, she got demented, which made her even forget the lyrics to the song she was performing during that exact period.



Afua Asantewaa further stated that she’s Kuame Eugene’s biggest fan, and having him come through for her at her sing-a-thon attempt made her heart beam.



“I said that guy came and I could not remember my lyrics. I said ‘this guy has worried me.’ If Guinness people don’t give me the record, it’s Kuami Eugene,” – she told the host, IB.



She went on to add that her husband knows Kuami Eugene is her crush.

“My husband knows. So when he got there I said ‘Kuami you have worried me. You shouldn’t have come. I sang ‘Asuoden’ and you know his rap comes after. As I stood there, I did everything I couldn’t remember,” – she further noted.

Watch the video below to know more…

Check out some of the comments from Ghanaians who strongly believe Afua Asantewaa disrespected her husband by openly expressing her admiration for Kuami Eugene although her husband is aware…

