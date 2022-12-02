Social media is not having it with Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele, the father of André and Jordan Ayew, following Ghana’s exit from the 2022 World Cup.
Ghana was hoping to progress into round 16 of the tournament in what was dubbed a revenge clash against Uruguay.
But the hopes of many football fans have been dashed as Ghana tumbled out of the World Cup with a 2-0 defeat.
André Ayew missed a spot kick awarded to Ghana after Mohammed Kudus went down under keeper Sergio Rochet’s attack.
On Twitter, Ghanaians are fuming at the Ayew brothers with some blaming their father for imposing his children on Ghana football.
Citing nepotism at the GFA, many have argued that the legend’s influence has earned his children call-ups to the national team and not based on their own merit.
Check out some comments sampled below