Social media is not having it with Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele, the father of André and Jordan Ayew, following Ghana’s exit from the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana was hoping to progress into round 16 of the tournament in what was dubbed a revenge clash against Uruguay.

But the hopes of many football fans have been dashed as Ghana tumbled out of the World Cup with a 2-0 defeat.

André Ayew missed a spot kick awarded to Ghana after Mohammed Kudus went down under keeper Sergio Rochet’s attack.

A moment never to forget for André Ayew ? pic.twitter.com/iV0hqzSqEM — KWEKU DERRICK (@kweku_derrick) December 2, 2022

On Twitter, Ghanaians are fuming at the Ayew brothers with some blaming their father for imposing his children on Ghana football.

Citing nepotism at the GFA, many have argued that the legend’s influence has earned his children call-ups to the national team and not based on their own merit.

Abedi Pele had 3 chances to produce one good footballer son and he failed 3 times. They need to castrate him. — no longer ghanaian. (@cxrnelius1) December 2, 2022

Abedi Pele Worry we — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) December 2, 2022

Abedi Pele should have used a condom pic.twitter.com/wwn8v8g84l — ??Hall?? (@wheezy_khiddy) December 2, 2022

I am now Convinced that it is Abedi Pele and Kurt behind the team selection. — TWO TERTY (@Aboa_Banku1) December 2, 2022

BREAKING : Abedi Pele just requested a Jordan and Dede Ayew DNA test. He’s even shocked they’re his children. Baller gives birth to baller. ?? — Kofi Denzel 14???? (@StvrDenzel) December 2, 2022

Look at the performances of Kofi Kyereh and Sulemana who are the direct replacements for Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew! But these players were benched and treated unfairly cos Abedi Pele is their dad and a legend for Ghana. Otto Addo is the biggest coward ever! No guts! Half a ball! — PRESIDER ?? (@iam_presider) December 2, 2022

Herrr this match needs a players with pace like Kamaldeen and Bukari but the team owners no go make them start hm?????wo papa ne Abedi Pele nti de3n tsw what at all did Abedi Pele do For Ghana????? — M A E S T R O???? (@14_Jersey_) December 2, 2022