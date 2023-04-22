- Advertisement -

Following Maa Adwoa’s father’s confirmation that her daughter had another boyfriend apart from the police inspector lover – Some social media users have placed emphasis on the mourning father’s revelation to blame Maa Adwoa for causing her own untimely demise.

According to these social media users, Maa Adwoa’s greed for money caused her own death because she was receiving money and other expensive gifts from her police inspector boyfriend, meanwhile, she perfectly knew that she never loved him.

Clearly, she was using her police inspector boyfriend for ‘Mr Otua’ services because her serious boyfriend is a footballer who currently plays in Europe and they even share a daughter together.

Another yet-to-be-authenticated trending rumour on social media that has garnered mixed reactions alleges that Maa Adwoa had other boyfriends in Ghana who were sharing her together with the police inspector.

As claimed by some TikTokers, Maa Adwoa suddenly stopped answering and returning the police officer’s call after finding another guy who’s much richer than him

Meanwhile, Maa Adwoa had spent the officer’s money and received other expensive gifts from him.

In the ploy to receive more money and gifts, she always assured him that she will never end their relationship.

Not being able to control himself from the heartbreak and betrayal, he called her to meet him at the forecourt of Dufie Towers and it was there that he shot her 5 times to death at around 10:30 pm last Thursday.

Below are some of the comments from social media users who strongly believe Maa Adwoa caused her own death…

Lokossou Sêgla Constant – Ladies should learn a lesson from this don’t play too smart with some people, not everyone has the heart to forgive and move on….. never start what you can’t finish

Ernest Agyapong – She chose her own demise. U can’t be playing with someone feelings. Pretending he’s the only person in ur life,meanwhile??? She should rest in peace but is a lesson to other ladies out there since they think dating more the 1 guy is fashion one day it will reach their turn..

Thomas Kofi Nti – Considering what has happened to the lady in question, some ladies will never a lesson. They will still cheat. Well, afutuo nsakyera nnipa gyes3 ns)hw3

James Kwasi Yeboah – I support the police man. This should be a warning to all ladies who are dating married men dating a married man is not a sin but if are not ready to do it do accept him. Because this is what ladies of now are days doing to us he takes a Good step tho he will pas true a lot but is normal

Daniel Washington – We have seen many things like this in our country.. my question is how many ladis of now days listening to common sense or advice like this??? # Washington #

Ebenezer Akwaboah – Gold diggers nkoaaaa…. You see the results and the friends and close relatives won’t force her to stop doing double dating and it’s consequences…I pity both the late lady and the officer

Antwi Ebenezer – Gold digging went wrong The side effect of ” I’m using what i have” Rest well Ma’adwoa

Citizen Wise – So she reap wat she sow

Slim Adu – These ladies will never learn.. always looking elsewhere when they are in a relationship it’s sad though but I hope the rest will use this as a lesson

