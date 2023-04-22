- Advertisement -

A trending short video that has taken over social media trends following the death of Maa Adwoa is suspected to be a phone conversation between the police inspector who shot and killed Maa Adwoa and his sister.

In the audio, the worried and dismayed ‘sister’ asked his brother if it’s true he has shot and killed Maa Adwoa to which he replied in the affirmative YES and insisted that he feels no remorse for the crime he has committed.

READ ALSO: CCTV footage shows the last moments of Maa Adwoa before she was shot and killed by her police inspector boyfriend

According to the voice of the Police officer, he murdered the lady because she was maltreating him despite him taking good care of her.

The police officer in the same video while speaking to his relative hinted that he may also end his life to avoid shame, guilt and prison.

Listen to the audio conversation below to know more…

READ ALSO: Close friend reveals why the police inspector shot and killed Maa Adwoa

READ ALSO: Watch the full CCTV footage of how the police inspector boyfriend shot and killed Maa Adwoa