Phone conversation between the police inspector who shot and killed Maa Adwoa and his ‘sister’

Surfaces online (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Phone conversation between the police inspector who shot and killed Maa Adwoa and his 'sister'
In the audio, the worried and dismayed ‘sister’ asked his brother if it’s true he has shot and killed Maa Adwoa to which he replied in the affirmative YES and insisted that he feels no remorse for the crime he has committed.

According to the voice of the Police officer, he murdered the lady because she was maltreating him despite him taking good care of her.

The police officer in the same video while speaking to his relative hinted that he may also end his life to avoid shame, guilt and prison.

Listen to the audio conversation below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

