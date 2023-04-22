Watch the full CCTV footage of how the police inspector boyfriend shot and killed Maa Adwoa

Reports from Adum, Kumasi, on April 21, 2023, stated that the life of a young lady, identified as Maadwoa, was cut short by her boyfriend, who shot her five times.

Maadwoa, 26 years, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Confirmed reports indicate that the boyfriend who shit Maa Adwoa 5 times to death is a police inspector.

The police inspector’s name has been given as Taakum and he’s currently in a hideout.

Amidst the mourning, CCTV footage which captures the last moments of Maa Adwoa before her untimely demise has surfaced online.

As seen in the footage, the police inspector first hugged Maa Adwoa, kissed her and later fired 5 shots at her.

He first shot her forehead and later shot his neck and fired the remaining three bullets at her stomach.

The incident took place on the evening of Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the forecourt of Dufie Towers in Adum.

At the moment, Ghanaians are demanding justice from the Ghana Police Service.

