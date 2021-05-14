type here...
Ghanaians blast Afia Schwarzenegger for posting video of Adu Safowaah, naked inmate online

By Kweku Derrick
afia schwar adu safowaah
Actress Afia Schwarzenegger has come under heavy criticism for circulating a video that appears to have been taken from the prison cell where actress Adu Safowaah was detained for questioning.

We earlier reported that Afia had caused the arrest of Adu Safowaah, Thursday, May 13, 2021, for insulting and levelling false allegation against her. She subsequently shared a video from the Police station to confirm our report.

While the footage making rounds on social media captured Adu Safowaah behind bars, it also showed a naked female inmate trying to conceal her face from being captured in the recording.

Following this development, Afia Schwarzenegger has been picked up by the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Police Service.

It is believed that her invitation to the Police Headquarters is in connection with the partially obscene video she posted on social media.

Afia Schwar’s action has attracted backlash from the public, with many wondering why Police personnel on duty granted access to Afia to record persons in their custody.

Some people have called for the sanctioning of personnel who were on duty at the time of the recording.

Read more reactions gathered below

Source:GHPage

