Ghanaians drool over new lovely photos of Tracey Boakye’s cute and hairy son

- Advertisement -

Celebrity mother, Tracey Boakye has set tongues wagging on the internet after sharing new lovely photos of her baby son, Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah.

Recall that in the first week of March 2023, Tracey Boakye announced the delivery of her bundle of joy through a series of posts she shared on her various social media pages.

Ever since then, she has been regularly posting adorable pictures of the little angel who was born in America.

READ ALSO: Tracey Boakye defends and hails nanny after lady falsely accused her of sleeping with her hubby

In a new charming photo that has been spotted on Tracey Boakye’s official IG page, little Akwasi was taking a nap in the arms of his beautiful mum.

Although his face was covered with a love emoji but that doesn’t deny the fact that he’s a cute baby.

Aside from being handsome, Akwasi is also very hairy making him attractive.

About 90% of the ladies who have come across this picture have asked God to bless them with the same fruit of the womb.

Take a look at the enchting-trending picture of Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah.

READ ALSO: Tracey Boakye rubbishes reports of sacking her nanny for having an affair with her hubby

READ ALSO: Tracey Boakye reveals the name of her new baby