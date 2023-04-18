- Advertisement -

Ghanaian fashion guru, Osebo The Zaraman has shown massive respect and admiration for Cheddar during his most recent interview with ZionFelix.

Recall that after Osebo defeated Bishop Ajagurajah in their fashion beef, Ghanaians called on him to compete against Cheddar whose fashion sense is also out of the world just like Osebo himself.

Ghanaian billionaire Nana Kwame Bediako a.k.a. Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar is one of the rare fashion icons in Africa.

He has built a great personality and a unique brand image that has earned him the respect and admiration of top players in the business world and fashion industry.

But Osebo, who sees himself as someone not in the class of Cheddar has decided to avoid the competition.

According to Osebo, he sees Cheddar as someone with a good fashion sense and the money to fund his luxurious and fashionable lifestyle.



However, he accepted a challenge from KOD, who had earlier proposed Cheddar as the next competitor for Osebo.

Osebo additionally bragged that aside from media personality and fashionista KKD and Cheddar, he is not afraid of a fashion challenge with anyone in Ghana.

