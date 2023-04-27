Home Lifestyle Ghanaians drool over new video of Cheddar’s wife, Ruby Bediako

Ghanaians drool over new video of Cheddar’s wife, Ruby Bediako

By
Armani Brooklyn
-
Ghanaians drool over new video of Cheddar's wife, Ruby Bediako

Unlike her husband who has a soft spot for social media, Rubby Bediako prefers to keep a low profile.

As seen in the video, Cheddar was dressed in his usual military style while Ruby was dressed in a classy green outfit.

READ ALSO: “I’m not Cheddar’s class” – Osebo admits

Ghanaians drool over new video of Cheddar's wife, Ruby Bediako

Ruby stole all the attention as fans gushed over her ethereal beauty – even after delivering a few kids.

Ruby Bediako is like a blooming flower in a vast garden, radiating with a stunning beauty that captivates anyone who lays their eyes upon her.


Her poise, elegance, and grace make her a true marvel to behold, leaving a lasting impression on those lucky enough to cross her path.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video…

READ ALSO: Cheddar gives his best friend a signed blank cheque to withdraw any amount he wants

    SOURCEGhpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    SUBSCRIBE

    RELATED ARTICLES

    © 2016-2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News