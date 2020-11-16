- Advertisement -

Ghanaians have expressed concern over a six-storey building under construction at Ashaley Botwe, a suburb in Accra.

The building which is being constructed at School Junction has been described as a death trap.

Some individuals also called on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to halt the construction of the building as it poses a threat to human lives.

See photos of the building below;

Dangerous storey building at Ashaley Botwe

However, according to reports, authorities from the EPA has ordered the contractor to lay down his tools.

Mr Henry Kwabena Kokofu who is the Executive Director of the EPA visited the site this morning and ordered that the construction work should be halted.

According to him, the agency has not approved the construction of such building.

The photos of the ‘Tower of Babel’ which has gone viral on social media has garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

Read some comments below:

Elormbeenie wrote: “Hmmmm people are joking in this country. The question I be asking myself is which department also allowed this type of building permit?”

Felix.tetteh.zutah added; “This is dangerous”

Yaw Pare Photography also stated; “Saw this Babel looking tower yesterday on the School Junction Road, wondering if I am the only one with Heblews concerns about it or I should go to Jalamia. lol. But on a serious note it looks like something with a distorted structure integrity. Anyway let me go find some landscape picture to take and share”.

Kwame Gyan had this to say; “Last time I checked they were up to the 5th floor. Took this photo from Yaw Pare and they are up to 6 now. There is no indication that they will end at 6. It appears to be part of a larger building. But for now, we only see this going higher and higher like the Tower of Babel. I am no Engineer but my common sense tells me something is not right. We are waiting till it collapses and kills people then we start to cry and blame someone, anyone”.

Jlord93 said; “From the look at that structure, I do believe that the foundation can support even if settlement takes place. I also do believe before such construction, the set of working drawings were properly reviewed and structural calculations were properly done”.

Naaatsweitennis asked; “Who is doing this rubbish that will soon collapse? Smh

Nyabaidoo commented; “This looks very scary. I can’t enter such building”.