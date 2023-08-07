“I don’t even have 1 cedi in my MoMo account despite working hard” – Street hawker tearfully reveals

- Advertisement -

In a heartfelt TikTok video that has since gone viral, a middle-aged Ghanaian street hawker opened up about the challenges he faces in his daily life, sparking a wave of emotional reactions and support from netizens around the world.



The emotional video made by a compassionate content creator shines a light on the harsh reality of informal street vending and the resilience of those trying to make ends meet.

In the emotional clip, the street hawker who specializes in selling children’s slippers shared a very touching by revealing the toll that low sales have taken on his livelihood and overall well-being.



He expressed his frustration and disappointment over the difficult circumstances he finds himself in due to the lack of poor sales.

The heart-wrenching moment came to light when a content creator engaged the hawker in conversation to learn more about his business.



The conversation revealed the stark reality of the street hawker’s situation as he explained that the decrease in sales of his products has pushed him into untold hardship.



With a heavy heart, he admitted that he doesn’t have even ¢100 in his Mobile Money account



“When you don’t have, you can’t give,” the man solemnly stated, emphasizing the simple truth that he is unable to provide assistance due to his own financial constraints.

The most emotional part of the video is the moment he revealed that he wasn’t able to send his mother just Ghc 50.

“I don’t have even 1 cedi in my momo account, recently I cried when my mum called to ask for ¢50.”

Watch the video below to know more…

