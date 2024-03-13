type here...
Ghanaians React to Akufo Addo’s look-alike funeral poster

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
Ghanaians have reacted massively to a funeral poster of one Edward Osei Gyimah.

The man aged 76 has kicked the bucket and his funeral poster is flying across social media platforms, getting a lot of attention.

Many fans thought it was the first gentleman of Ghana, president Akufo Addo because of the resemblance.

Edward Osei Gyimah looks just like the president, making it difficult for Ghanaians to react to the picture.

Even though most Ghanaians are now aware that Edward Gyimah is not the president they initially thought, they have still reacted.

Reacting to the viral picture, Ghanaians have said that it pains them it is not who they thought was dead.

“Nanka by now all white party”, a netizen said.

“Shit I thought someone I knew”, another netizen wrote.

Source:GH PAGE

