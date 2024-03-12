- Advertisement -

Whilst many Ghanaians are complaining of hardship in Ghana, others have proven that there is no hardship in the country, and Ghanaian music superstar, Guru NKZ happens to be one.

The talented Ghanaian rapper has obtained a 2024 Range Rover car.

The musician took to his official Facebook page to announce that he has added a new 2024 Range Rover to his fleet of cars.

Guru did not give the amount for the newly acquired Range Rover, however, it is obvious the new car is worth millions of dollars.

Not giving much information about the car, Guru NKZ posted the car and captioned it “NKZ”.

Written on the number plate of the car is “NKZ” a clear indication that indeed, the car belongs to the Ghanaian rapper.

Fans took to the comment section of his post to express happiness for the Ghanaian rapper for his new achievement.