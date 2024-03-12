Social Media Reacts to Selina Boateng’s Dress at Event

- Advertisement -

Gospel musician, Selina Boateng has faced a heavy backlash from social media users after a video of her performing at an event went viral.

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa Honored with Doctorate in Philanthropic Management

Selina Boateng was booked to perform at a yet-to-be-known show over the weekend.

The gospel musician thrilled thousands of fans at the event, giving them back-to-back hit songs by her, but netizens were not impressed at all.

Reacting to the viral video, a Ghanaian woman has descended heavily on the gospel musician for the kind of dress she wore to the event.

READ ALSO: Guru NKZ Adds a 2024 Range Rover to His Car Collection

The lady who body-shamed the popular gospel musician stated that the gospel musician should be blamed should anyone body-shame her.

According to the lady, before the gospel musician put on that dress, she should have considered several factors.

The lady noted that the gospel musician should know that because of her body, not all dresses will fit her, hence, she should not copy other people blindly.

READ ALSO: “3tw3 naaaa”- Evangelist Tupac and church members use vagina to create a new song in church

After sending some pieces of advice to the gospel musician, the lady fired some shots at her, saying that her stomach looked like “Dagaatifo) ba” which translates to the drum by the Dagaatis.