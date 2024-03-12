Nana Agradaa Honored with Doctorate in Philanthropic Management

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian fetish priest turned evangelist, Nana Agradaa aka Evangelist Tupac has gotten a new achievement.

In a video sighted by Ghpage.com, the now evangelist is seen in an undisclosed location, perhaps her church being honored.

Per the report, the evangelist has been honored with a doctorate in philanthropic management for her contributions as a philanthropist.

“By the authority of the trustees of this college and by the recommendation of each faculty, after evaluation and dedication to humanity, and the grace of God, the college hereby confers on Rev. Evangelist Mrs. Patricia Asiamah doctor of philosophy in philanthropic management”, the man said.

In her response, Nana Agradaa thanked the man, and as usual, used that opportunity to fire some shots at Ghanaians for not understanding why she was called doctor.