Ghanaians react as two house helps allegedly steal $1 Million, €300k etc from NPP’s Cecelia Dapaah

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A circuit court in Accra is hearing a case about the alleged theft of huge sums of money from the home of sanitation and water resources minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah by her house helps.

Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30, have been accused of stealing $1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis between July and October 2022.



According to reports on the proceedings in court, the huge sums of money were stolen from the home of the minister and her husband Daniel Osei Kuffuor at Abelemkpe in Accra.



The accused house helps have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing $1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis.

READ ALSO: Two house helps arrested for allegedly stealing $1 Million, €300k & millions of cedis

Cecilia-Abena-Dapaah



Lawyers for the minister and her husband told the court that between July and October last year Patience and Sarah also stole the minister’s valuable personal effects such as assorted clothes, valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes and pieces of jewellery valued at $95,000.

Below are how some Ghanaians have reacetd to the trending story…

@Views09 – So she had 1 million dollars and a whole lot of money stashed in her wardrobe that if the househelp wasn’t caught red handed she wouldn’t have known she had been stealing for 1 year It’s crazy bro it’s crazy herr Ghana

@PhillyMonae – So the one with the unexplained obscene amount in her house ain’t facing charges

@jamestigerrr – It’s only in Ghana that only two thieves will face charges while the owner herself who is the bigger thief will be pressing. How do you have 1 million dollars and 300,000 euros at home? Thieves paraded as politicians and ministers !!!

@jake_ami2 – They are part of the the reason the CEDI keeps depreciating. Hoarding millions of dollars in your rooms through corupt & dubius means? Only God can tell the number of dollars her corrupt counterparts are keeping for themselves in their various houses. Shameless woman!

READ ALSO: Guy weeps after finding out that the ashawo he wanted to book is his serious girlfriend (Video)

@i_umbo – ..they allegedly stole her hard-stolen (earned) money

@kobbi_van – Instead of pushing for the anti lgbtq bill,Ghana should push for an Unexplained wealth order bill.Its needed more than the lgbtq bill

@Bernise_doe – Thief, way they thief am ,no suppose cry

@blac4rina – Cecilia Dapaah was buying your dollars and keeping it at home. She had millions of dollars at home in cash while they told you to sell your dollars. Criminal organization…. Nppig

@Komla_Wolf – Imagine this is the Sanitation minister oooooo. Sanitation k3k3. Lmao . And she had the audacity to take it to court because she know no organization will come and probe the source. Ghana!!!! We are lost

@5NEDDY – If Ghana is a place for HUMANS, the minister should be investigated first before proceeding with the house helps but… Some things are better not said

READ ALSO: Ex-boyfriend shoots current fiancé of ex-girlfriend and later shoots himself to death