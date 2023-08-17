- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor has stormed social media again with yet another video that has got people talking on the internet.

The Mental Health Advocate has sent netizens to the ‘mad streets’ of thoughts after she posted the video on her Instagram page.

In a new video, Abena Korkor was completely braless as she showed a side of her melons.

Abena Korkor was only wearing a G-string hence exposing her raw tighs and butts.

Obviously, the socialite is aware of the video and intentionally shared it with fans. Her clout-chasing is unmatched!

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians who have come across the video…

@Quabena Ntim – If this is the path you have chosen, then you need to make it private and cash out on members only innit?

@Celestine Dew – What’s with the rainbow ? color she keeps attaching to her post

@Okyere Darko Manu – When she ghosted everyone for almost a year, I thought she would come back without doing any of these

@Joeboy Breezy – What’s going on here? Let’s us see the front view ? Jesus wants to see what God created

@Baron Raj – Eiii na wo bokoor di3

@Linde-Paplis – She started it again eiiiiish awurede

