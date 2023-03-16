Ghanaians react to reports of KiDi battling stroke

Massive reactions have greeted multiple reports alleging that musician Dennis Nana Dwamena, professionally known as KiDi, is reportedly down with a stroke.

The Lynx Entertainment signee has been conspicuously missing from social media for about a month now and this is because he’s feeling unwell.

In his last emotional post on February 24, KiDi exclusively revealed that his current health condition won’t permit him to proceed with his ‘Golden Boy’ North American tour hence, it has been postponed and the new dates will be communicated to his fans very soon.

Additionally, he noted that he was left with no other option than to reschedule his tour dates because if he pushes himself to perform, his already weakened health status might deteriorate and land him in a critical condition.

Following the virality of the reports, fans and followers of KiDi have expressed shock and reacted with so much worry over the health of the Golden Boy.

Check out some of the reactions below

If you love KiDI, pray for him because he is reportedly battling a terminal disease that is suspected to be stroke. Gyal Dem Sugar! pic.twitter.com/VjPtF6eBu0 — Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) March 16, 2023

Is Kidi okay? — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) March 16, 2023

What’s wrong with Kidi?

I hope the rumors no be true ? pic.twitter.com/vO20Z890MJ — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) March 16, 2023