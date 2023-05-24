Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The arrest of Godpapa The Greatest has ignited a hot debate on social media.

While some netizens have put forward that arrest is useless because Empress Lupita and Godpapa The Greatest appear mentally handicapped – Others are also jubilating over the news.

According to some netizens, Godpapa The Greatest and Empress Lupita will now endure the full weight of the law for the atrocities they have both committed over the years.

Recall that just about three days ago, Empress Lupita alleged in an interview with Kofi Adoma that she and her husband murdered one of their sons because he was possessed by demons.

She claimed that her husband, Pastor Dan, aka Godpapa The Greatest saw the future of the boy and said if they allowed the boy to live, he would give birth to more demons who would torment Ghana so they ended up killing him and used him as a sacrifice.

Empress Lupita added that the action they took was right for Ghana because their son would have caused real trouble in the country.

A video that also surfaced online yesterday captured the moment Empress Lupita was performing some incarnations on the dead body of their son whose mortal remain was kept inside a black polythene bag.

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians concerning the arrest of Godpapa The Greatest.

Seno Rita – Yes police don’t just arrest people they delayed because they needed an evidence good job

Deborah Obeng – Finally they’ll get help even if Empress doesn’t want to

Thomas Sermon – Good news

Kofi Attobrah Osipi – Finally,? God Papa u collected your eye top

Dawud Abdul Rasheed – We thank God..

Naadusah Sheer – Oh Baba God thank you and bless IGP Dr Dampare,, and not forgotten Kofi adomah too with your multiple protection, strength and blessings

Kwabena Ani – Good job Ghana police

