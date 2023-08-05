- Advertisement -

Latest Tiktoker making waves in town Ama Official is once again in the news after a video of her enjoying herself with her ex-boyfriend surfaced on social media.

She first gained prominence after she attacked her ‘in-law’ and fellow Tiktoker Asantewaa and her brother for allegedly leaking her nudes on social media.

Ama Official since then has been doing all manner of things just to stay relevant on social media to the extent of even announcing she was quitting school because she has now become a celebrity.

Ama-Official-and-boyfriend

In her latest attempt to remain relevant, she has shared a video of herself kissing with her ex-boyfriend.

Sharing the video, she captioned it “All this and you posted my l*ak video on your Tiktok.”

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions from shocked Ghanaians…

Rashida Sulemana – At this point I really feel pity for their parents and what they will go through after seeing this..such a shame

@Josevelp – Very soon, marriage will be contract because all these ladies have been fully used.

@Aceskofi – But why kraa this people Dey do such things aahhh

Mimi Sagay – Am not sure she’s normal or am mad

Patience Opoku – Oh yes she will regret it hmmm

Bra Damascus – They re digging their own grave , it will definitely bounce back to them. Hmmm

@Bro mensah – Why you go take camera record yourself???

Ebrymo Khaled – I dey tiktok dey advice her, me koraa some times what dey wrong me a

