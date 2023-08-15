University lecturer exposed for making female student suck his manhood in exchange for grades

- Advertisement -

Professor Cyril Osim Ndifon is a Professor of Law at the University of Calabar, Calabar, Nigeria.



He has held several positions in the institution, including Dean, Faculty of Law; Sub-Dean, Faculty of Law; Head of Department; Chairman, Faculty of Law Graduate Board; and Examination officer.

He is also a member of the Nigerian Bar Association.

On 29th August 2015: First report of Cyril Ndifon sexually assaulting a student in his office.

It was alleged that the student, a minor, was retaking a test in his office, and the professor tore her original script. Ndifon was indicted and suspended in September 2015 after a petition was filed to the office of the Vice Chancellor.

21st September 2016: Ndifon tried to file a counter-suit at the National Industrial Court in Calabar; however, it was dismissed.

2nd March 2017: Ndifon also attempted to stop the ICPC from investigating and prosecuting him for abuse of office before the Federal High Court, Calabar. This was dismissed in court as well.

February 2021: The University, under the leadership of Florence Obi, reinstated Ndifon as professor, and he celebrated by circulating photos of his arrival at the University premises.

14th August 2023: Now the Dean of the Faculty of Law, Cyril Ndifon is the subject of protest against constant sexual harassment and various allegations of sexual misconduct, including fresh allegations of rape of a female law student.

– UNICAL Female LAW Students protests against their Dean – Prof Cyril Ndifon over alleged s*xual harassment.



pic.twitter.com/01CgOnXx6M — Postsubman (@Postsubman) August 14, 2023

