Entertainment

How Ghanaians reacted to the allegation from fmr. Jnr pastor that Obinim asked him to sleep with his sister

By Qwame Benedict
0
Obinim-Demon-Breaker
How Ghanaians reacted to the allegation from fmr. Jnr pastor that Obinim asked him to sleep with his sister
Some online enthusiasts have lit up social media with hilarious reactions amid recent claims by Obinim’s ex-junior pastor known as Demon Breaker.

In the latest video that has evoked conversation on Twitter, Demon Breaker claimed that Bishop Obinim had been extorting monies from members using fake miracles.

He also alleged that he was instructed by Obinim to sleep with his biological sister if he wanted to become a powerful pastor.

Demon Breaker further narrated that there was a final directive from Obinim ordering him to sleep with a man and that would enable him to have more powers.

He claimed that Obinim is into occultism and that he is a fake man of God.

This latest claim by Obinim’s former junior pastor comes after Ken Agyapong’s exposé on him.

The latest video of Demon Breaker making fresh allegation on Obinim has generated buzz online.

@PencilQwabena: ”Why are you running Person running #Obinim”

@Mave_Dee wrote: ”Wow, these pastors and their fake miracles. God will expose you all.”

@Shadrak_Mens: ”I’m not surprised at all. This is just the beginning,”

@Babes_Jay: ”This is Ghana for you. Obinim we taya you and Kennedy.”

Watch the video of when the fmr. Jnr Pastor was talking on NET 2 TV

View this post on Instagram

finally comes out to tell his story

A post shared by GhPage.Com™? (@ghpagenews) on

Read more comments below:

selasiedaphney: “All lies, look at how he is gradually calculating everything coming out of his mouth. Well am no fun of Obinim but this doesn’t add up”

foreverserwaa: “I’m not condoning what prophet Obinim has done if what the guy is saying is true but it seems some people are trying to make the church and the pastors so irrelevant in Ghana but one thing I know for sure is that the church and the pastors will forever be relevant”

amponsah6221: “What the guy is saying is very true I have been to obinim church for about a year and half, it’s all scam”

