Dr Osei Kwame Despite as we all know is a lover of cars. Not just any car but expensive ones worth billions of cedis.

The Despite Group of Companies CEO on the regular likes to pull up at events or public places in some classic and rare Vintage cars that may have a few of its kind in the world.

He loves the attention. He has the class. He’s got the money and he has what it takes to buy and maintain these rides. Despite is super rich.

Once again, the opulent businessman stormed the media with another expensive one of its kind vintage car when he graced the 60th birthday of K. Badu.

In a video that has surfaced online, Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong arrived in a Mercedes Benz 190 SL car to the party which was held at East Legon.

Dr Ofori Sarpong was captured driving the luxury car, while Despite was seated in the passenger seat beside him.

They arrived at the venue with other members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club who also showed up in plush cars.

Ghanaians who have come across the video have slammed the business magnate for spending huge sums of money on cars whiles he has over 200 of them.

As suggested by these critics, instead of buying cars like toys, the businessman should help the poor because that’s what God expect of him.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video…

Maxwell Essuman – Have you ever seen Dangote’s “fleet of expensive cars?” ‘Coz real rich men dont flaunt what they have needlessly

Saliu Seeco – Dangote the richest in Africa also known amongst the rich in the world will never do that.

Lartey Lawson – Those so called rich men should learn from the death of small boy Atsu. People are praising today not because of his properties but what he have done to help them.All the so called expensive cars are vanities. God is not valuing them.

Tieukana Sanibo – He is rich but do not help his people , he should go seek advise from the master Aliko Dangotte

Agyei Richard – Cars cars what are all these how many can a single person drive a day I think you can do better ,there are millions of poor people on the streets

Yliyah Patricks – Education and Wealth acquisition work hand in Hand. I am not against him spending his toil earned how he wants it, He can do better by opening a big industry to export the produce for a bigger cash and competing on the world market, that will make him relevant like Dangote and Co. This show off show off things is becoming nuisance and irrelevant. How I wish his Handlers can advise him better

Kwame Richardinho – This man called despite is annoying nowadays. Wat is news about buying a car

Tino Sampson – HAVE a look for what we are ok with what we have u people are putting pressure on the youth

Kumassah Justice – I get disturb everytime l read such posts because there are schools under trees in this country and so call billionaires waiting cash on cars

Bernice Ohenewaa – Is he going to use his money on cars everyday .

Watch the video below to know more…

