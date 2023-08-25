Currently, there are fervent discussions following the recent revelation by popular singer Mzbel.



In a surprising confession, Mzbel disclosed that she engaged in a romantic relationship with her married boss during the early stages of her music career.

In a recent talk show appearance, the singer shared details about her romantic involvement with her married boss.



Mzbel highlighted how this relationship played a significant role in shaping her career trajectory.

READ ALSO: “I slept with my married boss to propel my career” – Mzbel confesses



During the talk show, Mzbel disclosed that she was romantically involved with her former boss when she was just starting her career as an artist and the affair took place despite her boss being a married man.

Mzbel revealed that she accepted his proposal of love due to mutual affection, admitting that she had developed feelings for him as well.

The artist went on to explain that her romantic relationship with her boss had an unexpected positive consequence for her career.



Recognizing her talents for singing and dancing, her boss introduced her to key players in the industry who helped nurture her artistic abilities.



Mzbel credited this mentorship for her eventual rise to stardom, asserting that without the office romance, she might not have blossomed into the beloved artist she is today.

Mzbel ended her confession by stating that she didn’t care if her affair with her boss destroyed his home or broke his wife’s heart because she did what she had to do to survive.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Frank Naro finally breaks silence on reports of sleeping with sugar mummy

Disappointed Ghanaians who have come across the video have chided Mzbel for subtly advising young ladies to date married men.

Indirectly, Mzbel advised young ladies engaged in office romances not to shy away from such connections, emphasizing that they could potentially lead to unexpected opportunities and career growth.

theangelofthrift 1 – I don’t understand, she just gave birth. The one thing she’s being praying for. Why is she going about granting all this interviews. Shut your trap kakraa Obaa…….

celestemorts – The fact she’s saying it doesn’t mean it’s ok or right. Some people when you go near their husbands you will die or get sick. So we ladies have to be careful how we make other fellow wives suffer in the name of having affair with people’s husbands ooo

poshest_pab 18h – She is comfortable say it too Ei

mk_lush 11h – God is the only judge over us all.. the thing she is saying she did when another person does it, it’s going to be fireworks not all sugar daddy relationships end in praise as she is portraying so young ladies, let’s be careful and allow God be the center of it all !!!

Ena if she had not done it God will still have made her Mzbel anyways

cookie.bash 9 – if another girl does Office romance with her husband now?

obaahemaatily 8h – Do not be the reason for someone’s tears.

READ ALSO: Ama Official drops part 2 atopa video with Asantewaa’s brother