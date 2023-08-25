Ghanaian songstress, Mzbel, has offered a candid glimpse into her early days as an artist and unveiled a part of her journey that involved an office romance with her former boss.



In a recent talk show appearance, the singer shared details about her romantic involvement with her married boss.



Mzbel highlighted how this relationship played a significant role in shaping her career trajectory.



During the talk show, Mzbel disclosed that she was romantically involved with her former boss when she was just starting her career as an artist and the affair took place despite her boss being a married man.

READ ALSO: Frank Naro finally breaks silence on reports of sleeping with sugar mummy

Mzbel



Mzbel revealed that she accepted his proposal of love due to mutual affection, admitting that she had developed feelings for him as well.



The artist went on to explain that her romantic relationship with her boss had an unexpected positive consequence for her career.



Recognizing her talents for singing and dancing, her boss introduced her to key players in the industry who helped nurture her artistic abilities.



Mzbel credited this mentorship for her eventual rise to stardom, asserting that without the office romance, she might not have blossomed into the beloved artist she is today.

Mzbel ended her confession by stating that she didn’t care if her affair with her boss destroyed his home or broke his wife’s heart because she did what she had to do to survive.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Ama Official drops part 2 atopa video with Asantewaa’s brother

READ ALSO: Cute GH young couple go viral as they spend less than GHc 500 on their wedding (Pictures)