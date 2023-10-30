You give your money to pastors to be rich and remain poor – Netizens slam church members (Video)

- Advertisement -

A viral video which has stirred reactions online captures church members shutting down a church by showering stashes of cash on their pastor’s wife.

According to reports, it was the head pastor’s wife’s birthday, and the moneyed church members decided to shower her with blessings in the form of bundles of naira notes.



In the now-viral video, music blared from the speakers and the pastor and his wife stood while the members kept spraying her cash as though it was at a birthday location.

Aside from the spraying of cash, she was also given a money bouquet by the church members.

However, netizens have found the act to be unseemly and inappropriate; And they’ve taken to the comment section to express their thoughts.

Ble_ssing wrote: “Na Wetin make Jesus use koboko wip£ people for temple be this”

Jamalmorgan said: “House of God turn Quilox?”

iameniolaimdy commented: “It’s how the member hardly see what’s clearly wrong for me …”

ablesso penned: “Apostle Paul thinking about why he didn’t write a letter to Nigeria . He did not see this coming ?”

