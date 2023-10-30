Two notorious thieves nabbed and beaten for stealing church items – Video

In a stunning turn of events, two notorious thieves were caught red-handed while attempting to steal valuable church items.

Their luck took a sharp nosedive as they found themselves apprehended just moments after their audacious theft from a place of worship.

The thieves’ bold attempt to steal from a church was met with swift and resolute action from the vigilant members of the community.

Their criminal activities, conducted within the sacred premises, did not go unnoticed, and their capture was almost immediate.

The community’s response was a remarkable display of collective action, ensuring that the thieves faced the consequences of their actions.

In a swift and uncompromising move, the perpetrators were subjected to lashings, and their freedom was further restricted as they were tightly bound with ropes.

The stolen items, which included sinks and sliding window glasses, bear testament to the audacity of the thieves.

Their actions demonstrated a shocking disregard for the sanctity of the church and the reverence with which such spaces are held.

Despite their pleas for clemency, the community stood firm in its commitment to deliver justice.

Following the community’s intervention, the thieves were subsequently handed over to local law enforcement authorities, initiating a thorough investigation into their actions.

