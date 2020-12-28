type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Ghanaians would experience hardship in 2021 - Badu Kobi (VIDEO)
Lifestyle

Ghanaians would experience hardship in 2021 – Badu Kobi (VIDEO)

By Qwame Benedict
Ghanaians would experience hardship in 2021 - Badu Kobi (VIDEO)
Prophet Badu Kobi
- Advertisement -

The leader and head pastor of Glorious Waves International Ministry Prophet Badu Kobi has already predicted what lies ahead of Ghanaians in the year 2021.

Come 31st December crossover service, a lot of preachers, prophets and men of God in general would drop their predictions on what to expect in the coming year.

Normally at this period, we hear them say the country is going to mourn the loss of a big personality and others but looks like people are now fed up with those predictions and prophecies.

Speaking with Captain Smart on Angel FM and TV, Prophet Badu Kobi revealed that Ghanaians are going to undergo a serious hardship in 2021.

According to him, he has a solution to how people can survive this hardship but would disclose it during his 31st December crossover service which would be more powerful than all the previous years.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

He went on and revealed that the world in general is going to see massive change and better lives in 2021 but he will add those details and go in-depth during the service.

We hope on the night he doesn’t give any death prophesy since Ghanaians are not ready for that.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, December 28, 2020
Accra
mist
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
94 %
2.2mph
40 %
Mon
87 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News