GhPage Media wins Avance Media best blog of the year 2021 for the third time

Leading PR and rating institute in Africa, Avance Media has once again awarded GhPage Media (GhPage.com and GhPage TV) as the best blog 2021 with blogger, Rashad being named best blogger 2021.

This is the third time GhPage has won the prestigious award in a roll. GhPage first won the award in its inception in 2018. We won again in 2020 (2019 was skipped by the organizers) and GhPage has won again in 2021.

Best Blogger 2021

The 2021 edition of the announcement of Avance Media 50 Best Bloggers in Ghana took place yesterday, 28th July 2021 at the San Marino Hotel, Oxford Streer Osu.

The event was fully packed with dignitaries from all over the environment and creative art industry where 50 Ghanaian bloggers were awarded citations and products from their sponsors including Verna and Woodin.

Citation for Best Blogger 2021

Sincere gratitude from the entire team members of GhPage Media to our cherished readers and viewers. Another gratitude goes to Avance Media for recognizing the hard work of the GhPage Team.