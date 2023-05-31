Girlfriend of the GH man who committed suicide because of ‘broken heart’ speaks

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Amina, the ex-girlfriend of Kwame Peter has finally spoken following the wild accusations that she’s the reason her former lover took his life.

Prior to this clarification from Amina, an emotional Whatsapp Audio that took over social media trends captured the moment broken-hearted Kwame Peter called out Amina and her parents for betraying the trust he had for them.

In the audio, Kwame Peter revealed how he spent his entire savings on Amina and her family but she later dumped him for a richer guy with support from her parents.

According to the late Kwame Peter, he was even the one who relocated one of Amina’s brothers from the village to the city, enrolled him into a private school and paid for his tuition fees.

Well, Amina has strongly dismissed the claims that she’s the main reason behind Kwame Peter’s death.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Amina revealed that before Kwame Peter committed suicide, he has already threatened to kill himself on 3 different occasions.

According to her, Kwame Peter once told him to insult his family if he dies because they are evil people.

She additionally laid charges against Kwame Peter of consistently accusing him of infidelity meanwhile she had never cheated on him.

