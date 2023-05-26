Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, Samuel Adegoke, has reportedly killed himself after losing his school fees and that of his friend in online gambling.

The National Diploma II student of Electrical Electronic Engineering died after allegedly drinking a poisonous chemical.

According to reports, the late student lost his fees to betting on Friday but died on Monday while the school was preparing for first-semester examinations.

It was further gathered that the school had warned that no student would be allowed to sit an examination without completing their fees

Mr Adegoke was reportedly rushed to the school clinic, where he was later referred to a specialist hospital outside the school in Ilaro before he was pronounced dead.

The spokesperson of the school, Sola Abiala, confirmed the incident.

