GH man commits suicide after his girlfriend dumped him for a richer guy (Video)

A Ghanaian man believed to be in his early 30s has committed suicide after his serious girlfriend dumped him for a much richer guy.

In an emotional Whatsapp audio that has since taken over social media trends, Kwame Peter recounted how he spent his entire savings on Amina and her family but she still left him for another guy because he’s now broke.

According to the late Kwame Peter, he was even the one who relocated one of Amina’s brothers from the village to the city, enrolled him into a private school and paid for his tuition fees.

Kwame Peter who sounded betrayed and pained throughout the Whatsapp audio he sent to Amina before committing the suicide additionally disclosed how he made sure that even Amina’s parents were comfortable because he sent them money anytime he had excess cash on him.

In the latter part of the audio, he rained indirect curses on Amina and her parents for assuring him of their undiluted support but later deserting him and giving their daughter to another man.

