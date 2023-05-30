type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsGH man commits suicide after his girlfriend dumped him for a richer...
News

GH man commits suicide after his girlfriend dumped him for a richer guy (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
GH man commits suicide after his girlfriend dumped him for a richer guy (Video)
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian man believed to be in his early 30s has committed suicide after his serious girlfriend dumped him for a much richer guy.

In an emotional Whatsapp audio that has since taken over social media trends, Kwame Peter recounted how he spent his entire savings on Amina and her family but she still left him for another guy because he’s now broke.

According to the late Kwame Peter, he was even the one who relocated one of Amina’s brothers from the village to the city, enrolled him into a private school and paid for his tuition fees.

READ ALSO: Student commits suicide after losing school fees to sports betting

GH man commits suicide after his girlfriend dumped him for a richer guy (Video)

Kwame Peter who sounded betrayed and pained throughout the Whatsapp audio he sent to Amina before committing the suicide additionally disclosed how he made sure that even Amina’s parents were comfortable because he sent them money anytime he had excess cash on him.

In the latter part of the audio, he rained indirect curses on Amina and her parents for assuring him of their undiluted support but later deserting him and giving their daughter to another man.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Guy happily shows off his two girlfriends who understand each other (Video)

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Man cries as his serious girlfriend he helped travel to the US dumps him after relocating

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Tuesday, May 30, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    1.9mph
    20 %
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    82 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News