As the world is mourning the death of Christian Atsu, some people are on social media making derogatory remarks about the deceased player.

A lady has landed herself in a big mess following an insensitive comment passed while she was reacting to the death of Atsu.

The Ghanaian lady on Facebook bearing the name Angela Edrah has mocked the late Ghanaian player for marrying a white woman instead of a Ghanaian.

According to the lady, she doesn’t understand why Christian Atsu after accumulating wealth decided to settle and make life with a white woman when he could have married a Ghanaian.

Angela further claimed in her cold post on Facebook that it is Atsu’s wife’s countrymen that have killed him, meaning that after the player acquired all the riches, the wife connive with some people to wipe the football star from the earth.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE POST MADE ON FACEBOOK