God’s wrath will visit any area that allows homosexuality- Kwabenya Traditional Council

The Kwabenya Traditional Council has called on other traditional areas in the country to prevent the LGBTQI community from establishing offices in their area.

The spokesperson for the Kwabenya Traditional Area, Nii Ayi, has mentioned that homosexuality is abominable and advised that it should not be encouraged.

In his words, God’s wrath will visit any traditional area that condones the activities of the LGBTQI community.

With reference to the famed Sodom and Gomorrah story in the Bible, Nii Ayi maintained that God detests the act and that He will punish the leadership of any area that allows it.

Meanwhile, the LGBTQI community’s office in Kwabenya has been shut down by the Police aided by officials from the National Security.

Reports say that the Police received a tipoff from the landlord of the building and headed for the place. Upon reaching the place, occupants were said to have bolted.