Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong who is the current member of Parliament for Assin North on the ticket of the NPP has attacked his own government over the gold for oil deal which rolled out a few weeks ago.

According to the government, this gold-for-oil deal was one of the kinds which will allow the country to get oil from other countries after they have given them gold.

Though some citizens found this deal to be weird and absurd, the government went ahead and as it stands now some consignment of gold has been sent to the oil-producing countries and the oils have been received.

Kennedy Agyapong is vying to be elected as the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 General elections and has started to punch holes in some of the policies of the current government.

In a recent interview, Kennedy revealed that the policy is a foolish one and it baffles him why a party that says it has the men would keep quiet on this knowing very well that the deal doesn’t make sense.

According to him, the party thinks because he wants to be voted as President so he wouldn’t speak out but that is a lie since he will be speaking his mind more often when he sees what is happening is bad.

