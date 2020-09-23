type here...
Government's free water supply extended to December 31st 2020

By Mr. Tabernacle
The government’s free water supply to homes has been extended to the end of the year, 31st December, 2020.

This new initiative by the government is to ensure proper adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols laid down for all to follow in the measures to fight the pandemic.

It was made clear in a statement signed by the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah on Wednesday, September 23.

This is to enable Ghanaians continue with the protocols especially the washing of hands under running water, to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

The Ministry further appealed to consumers to use the water wisely. Read below the full statement issued by the Ministry;

GOVERNMENT FREE WATER POLICY EXTENDED TO THE END OF THE YEAR, 2020

The general public is hereby informed that H.E. the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo DanIcwa Akufo- Addo has extended the policy on “Free Water For All Ghanaians” for another three months from 1st October to 31st December, 2020.

  1. This is to enable Ghanaians continue with the protocols especially the washing of hands under running water, to help fight the covid-19 pandemic.
  2. The Ministry appeals to consumers to use water judiciously in the observance of the protocols.
  3. The Ministry further wishes to urge all landlords and tanker service providers to refrain from charging or selling water to consumers as Government is paying for the water.”

President Akufo-Addo in his third address to the nation on the safety measures put in place by government to stop the spread of COVID-19 announced that Ghanaians would enjoy free waster supply for three months.

The free water supply to Ghanaians was subsequently extended.

Source:Ghpage

