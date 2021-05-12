GRA denies role in Captain Smart’s suspension

- Advertisement -

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has rejected claims its officials played a vital role in the suspension of Angel FM’s morning show host Blessed Godsbrain Smart aka Captain Smart.

The radio personality was taken off air, about a week ago, by the President of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) for allegedly criticising top state officials.

Reacting to his suspension, Captain Smart told Paul Adom Otchere on Good Evening Ghana that his employer, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, told him that some top people from GRA and some high ranking government officials are pressurising him to take action against him because he is “talks too much”.

But the GRA says reports circulating on social media alleging its harassment of Dr Kwaku Oteng are “unfounded and false”.

“The Authority wishes to empathically state that the allegations of harassment by GRA are unfounded and false,” the Revenue collection body said in a statement.

“Management of GRA thus wishes to react to the allegations as follows: The mandate of the GRA is to identify and ensure that all persons who earn income, file their tax returns and pay the appropriate taxes to the state.