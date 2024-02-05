GRAMMYs 2024: List of records broken at the 66th edition. No.3 will blow your mind

- Advertisement -

The 66th edition of the Grammy Awards came with loads of surprises as usual and saw award recipient setting and breaking various records.

The highly talked about Taylor Swift became the first artist to win Album of the year for a fourth time, winning for “Midnights”.

Victoria Monét broke Sheryl Crow’s record for the oldest solo artist to win Best New Artist.

Additionally, Kacey Musgraves became the first artist to ever win all four country awards at the Grammys after winning for “I Remember Everything”, while Boygenius became the first all-female group to win in both Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song categories!

Let’s take a look at other record breakers on the night.

1. Taylor Swift broke her tie with Stevie Wonder & Frank Sinatra (3 wins) and became the sole holder of the record for the most wins in the Album of the year category after winning her fourth trophy for “Midnights” – she became the first artist to ever achieve this rare feat!

2. Victoria Monét breaks Sheryl Crow’s record and she becomes the oldest solo artist to win Best New Artist – Crow was 33 year, 18 days old at the time of her win, Monét is 34 years, 9 months and 4 days old.

3. Billie Eilish & Finneas (“What Was I Made For”) joined an elite group of 12 songwriters who have won two Song of the year trophies – they won their first Song of the year for “bad guy” in 2020; Billie Eilish also joins Adele as the only woman to win Song of the year two times.

4. SZA joined Lady Gaga as the only artist that has won 2 times in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category – she previously won for “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat and she won again this year for “Ghost In The Machine” with Phoebe Bridgers.

5. Kylie Minogue became the inaugural winner of the newly created Best Pop Dance Recording category, winning for “Padam Padam” – Minogue won her second Grammy 20 years after winning her first one (in 2004, she won her first Grammy for “Come Into My World”).

6. Jack Antonoff tied Babyface as the producer with the most consecutive wins in the Producer of the year, Non-classical category since he has won last 3 years in a row; Antonoff also tied Pharell Williams, David Foster and Qunicy Jones as the producer with the second most wins in the category (first is Babyface with 4 wins).