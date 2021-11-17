Great Ampong drops a deep advice for Daddy Lumba

- Advertisement -

Gospel singer, Great Ampong, who recently had a misunderstanding with Daddy Lumba has proceeded to drop a piece of deep advice for the Highlife veteran.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM with Abieku Santana, Great Ampong lamented over how Daddy Lumba made a fool out of him.

He went on to advise the “Yentie Obiaa” hitmaker to learn how to develop a decent relationship with others.

After criticizing his former music mentor Great Ampong further stated that God has blessed Daddy Lumba and he is one of Ghana’s finest musicians.

But he has a terrible relationship with all the people who have worked under him hence all he needs to do now is concentrate on his human relationships and learn how to form positive relationships with others.

Recall that in 2016, Daddy Lumba and Kwadwo Ampong formed a group called Kojo Kojo to release a hit single dubbed “Hossana”.



According to music producer Bandex, the two musicians agreed to share the money they that will get from the launch of the song.

But the management of Lumba swiftly took away the money they got from the launch of the song after the event was over when Ampong was taking pictures with his fans without his knowledge.

The friendship between the two music giants came to an abrupt end following that unfortunate development.