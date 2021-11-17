Great Ampong denies being gay

- Advertisement -

Award-winning and celebrated Ghanaian gospel singer, famed as Great Ampong has denied being a gay man.

The gospel music maestro denied the rumors of being part of the LGTBQI+ community in an interview on Okay FM with Abeiku Santana on Ekwansodwodwo.

According to Great Ampong, the fact that he has curly hair doesn’t mean that he’s a gay man therefore all those who are trying hard to tarnish his esteemed image should put a stop to that.

Whiles speaking on the contentious ANTI-LGBTQI+ bill, he solidly threw his weight behind Sam George and the other legislators who have sworn to see to the criminalization of homosexuality in the country.

Great Ampong additionally stated that God frowns on homosexuality and as such, the leaders must do anything within their power to abolish the practice in the country.

In other news, the public hearing on the anti-gay Bill, which started a few days ago and was overseen by Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, has been temporarily suspended.