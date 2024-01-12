Green Card – 25-year-old African guy happily shows off his 61-year-old white lover

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man has sparked a buzz on social media after proudly showing off his Caucasian lover after they finally met following 3 years of online dating.

In the video captioned, ‘Finally get to see my baby after 3 years of distance,’ the young man joyfully welcomed his Caucasian lover at the airport, capturing the heartfelt reunion.

The older-looking lover can be seen hugging him tightly, spending considerable time together in the video.



Additional scenes show the couple on a date, expressing love for each other.

READ ALSO: Refund bride price or return to my house – Man tells wife who wants to divorce him after 8 months of wedding

The Nigerian man’s actions and his Caucasian lover’s appearance have ignited discussions on social media – And people are sharing their thoughts in the comments section of the post.

See some reactions below:

maryjay72: “Japa love + green card.”

Pluto -Princess 01: “Pablo what have you done to yourself.”

stephine Brown: “why she dey red for night.”

PROMISE GOLDEN: “Things Dey sup oo”

victorialove478: “U sure say ur bby dey see u ? just asking for a friend o.”

PROJECT BABY €€: “Family love: “I’m very happy for you my own.”

Jenny blessed: “Una don dey carry cl whole sale this days.”

READ ALSO: GH entrepreneur, Kojo Jones goes viral for spending Ghc 10,000 on fufu and aponkye (Video)

READ ALSO: Final Evidence: Massive jubilation as the latest update about Afua Asantewaa’s Guinness World Record sing-a-thon official statement drops