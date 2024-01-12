Green Card – 25-year-old African guy happily shows off his 61-year-old white lover

A Nigerian man has sparked a buzz on social media after proudly showing off his Caucasian lover after they finally met following 3 years of online dating.
In the video captioned, ‘Finally get to see my baby after 3 years of distance,’ the young man joyfully welcomed his Caucasian lover at the airport, capturing the heartfelt reunion.
The older-looking lover can be seen hugging him tightly, spending considerable time together in the video.
Additional scenes show the couple on a date, expressing love for each other.
The Nigerian man’s actions and his Caucasian lover’s appearance have ignited discussions on social media – And people are sharing their thoughts in the comments section of the post.
See some reactions below:
maryjay72: “Japa love + green card.”
Pluto -Princess 01: “Pablo what have you done to yourself.”
stephine Brown: “why she dey red for night.”
PROMISE GOLDEN: “Things Dey sup oo”
victorialove478: “U sure say ur bby dey see u ? just asking for a friend o.”
PROJECT BABY €€: “Family love: “I’m very happy for you my own.”
Jenny blessed: “Una don dey carry cl whole sale this days.”
