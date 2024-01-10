Guinness World Record: Chef Faila wraps up her cookathon with 226 hours

- Advertisement -

Failatu Abdul-Razak has finally brought her Guinness World Record cookathon attempt to a successful end as she clocks 226 hours, unofficially breaking and setting a new world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Originally slated for a 5-day nonstop cooking marathon, Chef Faila, motivated by the achievements of Ugandan Chef Mama Dee, decided to extend her culinary feat to an impressive 10 days.

Chef Faila’s attempt at the longest cooking marathon by an individual began on 1st January 2024 and was set to end on 5th January 2024 until it was extended to 10th to wain off other record breakers.

What is next for Chef Faila and her Cook-A-Thon?

The current official record is held by Alan Fisher after who cooked for a little over 119 hours.

As said earlier, Failatu Abdul-Razak just ended her challenge at 226 hours which makes her the unofficial record holder.

The next step is to send all available evidence to the Guinness World Record board and have them scrutinize it and give out their final verdict as to whether Chef Faila is broke and set a new record or otherwise.