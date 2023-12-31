Guinness World Records hasn’t received evidence about Afua Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon attempt

- Advertisement -

Late yesterday, Ghanaian heroine, Afua Aduonum revealed in the course of an interview on UTV that she hasn’t submitted her Sing-A-Thon attempt to Guinness World Records yet.

Speaking with Mzgee, Afua Aduonum disclosed that she and her team are gathering their shreds of evidence to later submit to Guinness World Records this coming week.

According to Afua Aduonum, her lawyers are tirelessly working around the clock to submit the right evidence to Guinness World Records to hopefully snatch the existing record from India’s Sunil Waghmare.

Last Thursday, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum completed 126 hours and 52 minutes of the singing marathon she started on December 24, 2023, in her attempt to break the 11-year-old Guinness World Record set by the Indian, Sunil Waghmare.



Following her outstanding feat, a lot of Ghanaians are waiting for Guinness World Records to either disqualify of crown her as the new Sing-A-Thon world champion.

But unfortunately, we all have to wait for at least 13 weeks to hear the final verdict.

Initially, when Aduonum announced her attempt to break the individual Guinness World Record on the longest singing marathon, many assumed it was a joke.



But as the attempt gathered momentum, and traditional and social media spread the news, interest in the attempt heightened and many trooped to the venue at the Akwaaba Village in Accra to see and hear her sing. READ MORE HERE

Afua Aduonum FAQs

Which Ghanaian is in the Guinness World Record?

A Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has successfully ended the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual, exceeding the previous record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare.

Who is the longest singathon in the world?

Sunil Waghmare, he’s the current Guinness World record holder, for the longest sing marathon.

Who gives the Guinness World Record?

The brainchild of Sir Hugh Beaver, the book was co-founded by twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter in Fleet Street, London, in August 1955.

Who checks Guinness World Records?

Guinness World Records has an expertly trained Records Management Team who undertake substantial research and verification checks to confirm whether a new record title has been achieved.

