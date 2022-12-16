Guy flees from a group of ladies at the restaurant after a bill of Ghc 8000 was brought to him to pay

Sometimes it’s important to run for your dear life. I can’t imagine spending all that money in an hour as if am buying a piece of land or a very valuable item.

A Kenyan man hurriedly left a restaurant after a bill of KES 1.3 million which is equivalent to Ghs 8000 was brought to him to pay.

I’ve always insisted that even if it’s free, order for what you can pay just in case things go south.

Most ladies go to restaurants and other eateries with empty purses and pockets expecting their sponsors to foot all the bills yet they eat more than the financiers.

According to a tweep on the microblogging platform with the handle name Viola_ishabiire (@ishabiire) – A group of ladies were left stranded in a restaurant Bugolobi (Kenya) after the man they were expecting to pay their bills escaped without a second thought because of the outrageous bill which was brought to him to pay.

She tweeted;

Oh dear girls. A circle of distant friends i know are held at a bar in Bugolobi over a bill of 1,360,000ugx..apparently the guy they were with disappeared in the night. They’ve been given up to 10am to clear or else will be taken to jinja road police.

When will we stop to shame ourselves like this. You can’t go to a bar with nothing and expect someone to foot the whole bill.

I think the guy must have to scared of the orders and found his way out. Plus if you go you to a bar.. First clear your order before you get drunk

Update! The 3 Girls managed to raise 680k. And given one 1phone 12 pro, techno camon 19 and infinix as security. They’ve promised to clear the bill before Saturday.

Girls reading this, put your intentions clear before going out with a guy say;

I’m coming along with two friends of mine, I would prefer to leave at such a time, will you pick me up or I should use Uber?

Doing this will save you from embarrassment.