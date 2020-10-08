Guy insults Hajia Bintu after she turned down his proposal

- Advertisement -

A guy who perhaps is not happy with how he got bounced by Hajia Bintu, the Ghanaian Tik Tok star after proposing love to her on several occasions has come at her real hard on social media.

The guy who goes by the name Django on twitter did not take things lightly as he insulted the curvaceous socialite describing her as a Zongo girl.

He, via a tweet, said this as a means of taking revenge on her.

Presumptively, Django was met by a cold attitude by Hajia Bintu when he professed love to her.

Her(Bintu’s) response to him(Django) we are thinking was ‘You’re not my class, stay away”, hence his rage at her.

It’s not so easy to get a lady with such huge following on social media. Her attention can only be turned to you when you [the guy] also has such great recognition on social media or has money enough to take care of her voluptuous body.

Following Django’s attack, fans of the Tik Tok star blasted him for venting his anger on The Koforidua Technical University student.

See below the tweet by the guy who got bounced; He wrote; “that Hajia Bintu lady look zongo asf”.

zongo

Hajia Bintu, a tik tok star and a professional make up artist was recently on trend following a video she posted that captured her booty-clapping.

Netizens went wild as they were aroused by it. The video munites after she posted reached over 9k users on social media.

READ ALSO: Video of Hajia Bintu booty-clapping gets netizens aroused on social media