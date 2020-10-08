type here...
GhPage Entertainment Guy insults Hajia Bintu after she turned down his proposal
Entertainment

Guy insults Hajia Bintu after she turned down his proposal

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Hajia-Bintu
Hajia-Bintu
- Advertisement -

A guy who perhaps is not happy with how he got bounced by Hajia Bintu, the Ghanaian Tik Tok star after proposing love to her on several occasions has come at her real hard on social media.

The guy who goes by the name Django on twitter did not take things lightly as he insulted the curvaceous socialite describing her as a Zongo girl.

He, via a tweet, said this as a means of taking revenge on her.

Presumptively, Django was met by a cold attitude by Hajia Bintu when he professed love to her.

Her(Bintu’s) response to him(Django) we are thinking was ‘You’re not my class, stay away”, hence his rage at her.

It’s not so easy to get a lady with such huge following on social media. Her attention can only be turned to you when you [the guy] also has such great recognition on social media or has money enough to take care of her voluptuous body.

Following Django’s attack, fans of the Tik Tok star blasted him for venting his anger on The Koforidua Technical University student.

See below the tweet by the guy who got bounced; He wrote; “that Hajia Bintu lady look zongo asf”.

zongo
zongo

Hajia Bintu, a tik tok star and a professional make up artist was recently on trend following a video she posted that captured her booty-clapping.

Netizens went wild as they were aroused by it. The video munites after she posted reached over 9k users on social media.

READ ALSO: Video of Hajia Bintu booty-clapping gets netizens aroused on social media

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, October 8, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
74 %
2.5mph
40 %
Thu
82 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
83 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

List of 6 Ghanaian musicians who manage fellow musicians & are successful at it

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Music is an art form and cultural activity whose medium is sound organized in time. The music they say is food to the soul. Musicians...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News