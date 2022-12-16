type here...
Guy lashed with belt by married girlfriend's husband

By Armani Brooklyn
Guy lashed with belt by married girlfriend's husband
A young guy has shared the hilarious encounter he had with his married girlfriend and husband.

In an anonymous confession, the young man recounted how he received the beatings of his life after he was caught pants down having sex with a married woman.

As narrated by him, he was busily hammering the married woman when her husband together with his friend barged into his apartment to teach him an unforgettable lesson.

Guy lashed with belt by married girlfriend's husband

After he was caught while still on top of the married woman, he was dragged out butt naked to be lashed with a belt by the angry husband and his friend who accompanied him to his apartment

After the beatings, he also whipped the married woman with his belt as a form of payback for the humiliation and pain he endured during the ordeal with her husband and friend.

Read the full confession below to know more…

