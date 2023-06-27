Guy makes and shares funeral posters of lady who took TNT from him but refused to visit him

- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian guy has employed a bizarre method to teach a slay queen who took transport money from him but refused to visit him.

According to reports, the guy has printed over 200 funeral posters of the lady and plastered them on several walls in his vicinity.

As if that wasn’t savage enough, he has also shared the funeral posters of the lady on both Facebook and Twitter.

Social media users who have come across the funeral posters have described the guy as a heartless being.

READ ALSO: Wife who’s pregnant with triplets shades mother-in-law who called her barren (Video)

Some have even called for his arrest and prosecution for horrible disinformation.

Take a look at the trending funeral poster below.

Below are some of the comments from disappointed social media users…

@esosaleonard – Nah not extreme. She is a thief and fraudster. Just met her match

@Bluprint7G – He should even be arrested for false information & defamation of character. Who knows the intentions he has for the lady if she eventually came.

@marie_mimmie – It’s extreme!!!! While he should be arrested for this horrible misinformation, the girl should also be arrested for defrauding him. Instead of this, he should have simply arrested the girl and pressed charges for fraud!!! They’re both bad people and they deserve each other

@amyzion_1 – Two wrongs don’t make a right, they are both wrong but this guy went overboard. Can people stop dating people they have to give transport fare to? It will never make sense to me and it’s risky for you as a lady what if he refuses to pay your tfare back home?

@aKPOTIN 1 – It not extreme. Extreme situation demand extreme measures. Women have been swindling men off money with this trick since ages. Nobody bates an eye. Nobody should bother anyone what means they used to shame a thief.

READ ALSO: 91-year old man who left home in search of greener pastures 50 years ago returns with only a walking stick