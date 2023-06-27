type here...
Wife who's pregnant with triplets shades mother-in-law who called her barren (Video)
Lifestyle

Wife who’s pregnant with triplets shades mother-in-law who called her barren (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Wife who's pregnant with triplets shades mother-in-law who called her barren (Video)
A Nigerian woman who is pregnant with triplets has taken a swipe at her mother-in-law, who had previously doubted her ability to conceive.

In a video shared on her TikTok page, the expectant mother proudly displays her large baby bump while thanking God for proving her mother-in-law wrong and blessing her with three babies.

According to her, her mother-in-law had expressed disbelief that she would ever be able to have children. However, by the grace of God, she has been blessed with three babies at once.

The visibly joyful and heavily pregnant woman dances in the video, expressing her gratitude to God for the blessings of the pregnancy.

“My mother-in-law thought I will never have a child but today I am pregnant with triplets. My God proved her wrong”. She captioned the video.

Watch the video below to know more…

