Guy proposes to his girlfriend with a diamond ring, a diamond Cartier watch and a brand-new Range Rover

By Armani Brooklyn
A young Nigerian guy has done the unthinkable by proposing marriage to his girlfriend in a very affluent manner which has set tongues wagging.

Apparently, this guy spent more than $300k on the proposal alone and I’m currently imagining the amount of money he’ll spend on their wedding.

Clearly, this guy is either into the oil and gas business or one of the very lucrative business ventures because no employee can pull this huge surprise off.

proposing to his lover, the young moneyed man whose identity is yet to be revealed flabbergasted his fiancee with a brand new Range Rover which costs around $83,000.

A diamond promise ring from Ice Box which also costs $14,000 and a diamond Cartier watch which is worth around $124,000.

This guy will defiantly run mad if he caches the lady cheating on him because spending such an outrageous amount of money to make someone feel happy isn’t a joke.

Below are how tweeps have reacted to the trending proposal video;

    Source:Ghpage

