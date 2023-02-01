- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian guy has done the unthinkable by proposing marriage to his girlfriend in a very affluent manner which has set tongues wagging.

Apparently, this guy spent more than $300k on the proposal alone and I’m currently imagining the amount of money he’ll spend on their wedding.

Clearly, this guy is either into the oil and gas business or one of the very lucrative business ventures because no employee can pull this huge surprise off.

proposing to his lover, the young moneyed man whose identity is yet to be revealed flabbergasted his fiancee with a brand new Range Rover which costs around $83,000.

A diamond promise ring from Ice Box which also costs $14,000 and a diamond Cartier watch which is worth around $124,000.

This guy will defiantly run mad if he caches the lady cheating on him because spending such an outrageous amount of money to make someone feel happy isn’t a joke.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are how tweeps have reacted to the trending proposal video;

Na men they do men I swear that’s why some girls are not ready to date any guy that’s using Corolla or having 200k available balance in account — Becky778 (@Becky7781) January 31, 2023

Maybe she don use her womb for the guy sha?because it’s plenty — Candy30BG?? (@Blacksoul477) January 31, 2023

Awwwwnnn, I’m happy for them. This should not end in tears. pic.twitter.com/IdcK2T7Vja — Hemmit90?? (@MsughKelvin) January 31, 2023

Now dem dey enjoy theirselves dem no call us o,make wahala strt now dem go strt seek for our advice pic.twitter.com/XmGA4quk30 — Raph_Sparrow (@raphael_gadani) January 31, 2023

Proposing with Gifts will never make sense to me… Are you trying to bribe her response?… You can buy her Gifts later,,, Just Propose — OTAS™ (@Otaxowie) January 31, 2023

Congrats to them, she must have stood by him in his worst seasons to provoke him to do such, she must have deserved it.. But my problem is some women who don't know how to control themselves will start feeling pressure and putting their men under pressure to do the same thing — MAX YOUR SHORTLET APARTMENT PLUG? (@thebiggmaxx) January 31, 2023

Fear women yet people are getting married every Saturday… follow wetin u see on media at ur own risk. Congratulations ? to them — pepperoni (@chinonyemauree9) January 31, 2023

Well with all the spending… Na thank you and toto he will collect.. the same thank you and toto he will collect without spending so much… No stress — keem (@Olah_keem) January 31, 2023

