Ghanaian comic actor, Big Akwes has accused Frank Naro of trying to use Kumawood actors and actresses for sika duro.

These dreadful accusations follow after Frank Naro organized a star stud end-of-party for his colleagues in the movie industry.

In a wild video released by Big Akwes on his socials, he claimed that the party was a plot to use some selected stars for his sacrifice as ordered by his spiritualist.

In Big Akwes’ own words, the party had an ulterior motive behind it reason Frank Naro was pressing some industry person to make it to the event by all means – And he even proposed to buy fuel for some selected persons.

Big Akwes continued to vent in the video that Frank Naro tried to accomplish his end-of-year sacrifice with the celebration, first by notifying guests very late.

And then by moving the party outside of Kumasi so that most of them would have to drive there and maybe die in accidents.

Ending his rants and severe warning to Frank Naro, Big Akwes said if Oboy Frank Naro was so desperate for money rituals, he should have just sacrificed his ex-girlfriend, Maame Serwaa.

It’s going to be a long weekend because Frank Naro will definitely react to Big Akwes’ allegations and this will consequently open a can of worms in the process.